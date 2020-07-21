Manitoba Reports 12 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday











250 Shares

WINNIPEG — Twelve new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 366.

Health officials say there are 41 active cases, 318 people have recovered and one person is in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Tuesday’s new cases include:

• Seven in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• Two in the Winnipeg health region

• Two in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• One in the Southern health region

The province says the high case counts are reflective of an outbreak of cases in several Hutterite colonies and some international travel-related cases.

One of the individuals announced as a positive COVID-19 case was a passenger on flights from Melbourne, Australia to Winnipeg:

• July 5 – Melbourne to Doha, Qatar Airways, QR905, rows 39 to 45;

• July 6 – Doha to Montreal, Qatar Airways, QR763, rows 26 to 32; and

• July 6 – Montreal to Winnipeg, Air Canada AC8595, rows unknown.

An additional 1,201 laboratory tests were performed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 75,551.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.