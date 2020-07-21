Dauphin Man Charged in Crash That Killed Two Children











Manitoba RCMP have charged a man following a fatal collision that killed two girls last summer.

The two-vehicle crash on August 16, 2019 occurred at the intersection of Provincial Road 362 and Road 147 North, approximately three kilometres north of Dauphin.

Two girls, ages 4 and 6, were transported to hospital in critical condition, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Two women, who were travelling in a Dodge Ram with the two children, suffered serious injuries.

The 24-year-old man riding as a passenger in a Ford F-150 suffered serious injuries.

Following an extensive investigation, RCMP arrested Jack Winters, 25, from the RM of Dauphin on July 17, 2020. He was charged with 15 offences, including two counts of impaired operation causing death and other charges.

Winters was released from custody to appear in Dauphin court on August 11.