More Manitoba Drivers Speeding, Endangering Lives: MPI













WINNIPEG — More Manitoba drivers are endangering the lives of other motorists by speeding and driving recklessly.

That’s according to Manitoba Public Insurance, who said Wednesday 148 speed-related serious driving offences (SDO) have been forwarded to MPI in the last three months.

From April to June, the Crown corporation reported a 60 percent increase in SDOs compared to the same time in 2019, when 93 SDOs were forwarded to MPI by Manitoba police agencies.

Such notices are given to drivers when speed infractions are 50 km/h or over the limit. Drivers have five business days to contact MPI to schedule a Show Cause Hearing, where MPI will determine if a licence will be suspended. Based on statistics, about 90 percent of such hearings result in a suspension, which can range from several months to multiple years.

“The Winnipeg Police Service continues to see drivers risking their lives and the lives on others on the roads by driving at excessive speeds,” says Inspector Gord Spado with the WPS traffic division.

“Speeding increases the risk of losing control of the vehicle, particularly during evasive manoeuvres, and has a negative impact on reaction time and stopping distance, not to mention the severity of injury and damage.”

Of the speed-related SDOs forwarded to MPI, the average speed from April to June was 59 km/h over the posted speed limit. The highest speed recorded was 98 km/h over the limit (178 in an 80 km/h zone).

MPI said about one in five road fatalities last year in Manitoba had speed as a contributing factor.