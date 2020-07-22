Man Arrested Following Standoff with Police Near Onanole











A 60-year-old man was rushed to hospital early Wednesday after a serious self-inflicted injury near Onanole, Manitoba.

RCMP were called a residence approximately 10 kilometres away from the southwestern Manitoba town at around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. They say a woman had fled to safety after a man allegedly threatened to shoot her and then remained inside the home with reported firearms.

Wasagaming RCMP and officers from numerous neighbouring detachments attended the scene in the RM of Harrison Park. The emergency response team with officers from the D Division Critical Incident Program were also deployed.

At around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP’s Tactical Armoured Vehicle (TAV) breached the door of the residence. The man inside came out and surrendered to police, but had already suffered a serious injury.

RCMP medics provided support to the suspect, who was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The man, who hasn’t been named, will face several charges including uttering threats and pointing a firearm.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was also notified and are investigating.