Manitoba Reports One New COVID-19 Case on Thursday













WINNIPEG — One new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) was reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 375.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 49 active cases, 319 people have recovered and one person is in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Thursday’s new case is a man in his 40s from the Interlake-Eastern health region. The investigation is ongoing.

An additional 1,262 laboratory tests were performed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 79,546.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.