Winnipeg Airport Launches ‘Rehearsal Program’ for Travellers Requiring Assistance

WINNIPEG — Travellers who may require additional time or assistance while navigating Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport can now sign up for a step-by-step tour.

The Passenger Rehearsal Program is the first of its kind in Canada and aims to make passengers feel comfortable and confident navigating airport procedures before they fly.

“This is an opportunity for us to demonstrate not only our commitment to service excellence but also to create a more accessible and inclusive airport environment for all,” said Barry Rempel, president and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority.

In a move to enhance inclusivity at the airport, the year-round program can be customized to mirror one’s upcoming travel itinerary and is led by a knowledgeable airport guide.

Travellers must have a confirmed booking in advance to participate in a tour, which is aimed at individuals that require special consideration, such as those with autism spectrum disorder or Alzheimer’s disease, who may be sensitive to the many stimuli typical to airports.

Janet Forbes, executive director for Inclusion Winnipeg, says the tours are welcome news for people requiring additional supports.

“Starting from their arrival at the airport and through all the steps to being in their seat and onto their destination, this experience will help to relieve the anxiety of not knowing what to expect,” Forbes said.

Family members or caregivers can register alongside a participant. For further information and to book a tour, email info@waa.ca or call the WAA at (204) 987-9402.