Two Winnipeg Cineplex Locations Reopening on Saturday











113 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two Cineplex movie theatres are reopening in Winnipeg on Saturday as part of the province’s fourth phase of reopening amid COVID-19.

Scotiabank Theatre Winnipeg at CF Polo Park and SilverCity St. Vital Cinemas will both reopen at 30 percent capacity. The company’s three other Manitoba theatres will resume screenings over the next several weeks as Cineplex takes a phased approach to reopening.

As part of welcoming guests back for the first time since March, Cineplex will be offering $5 tickets and showing popular new releases and summer favourites.

“The past four months have given us a new appreciation for the importance of friends and family and the power of shared experiences with those we love,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO, Cineplex, in a release.

All theatres will open with enhanced safety and cleaning measures as well as updated procedures to allow for physical distancing both inside and outside auditoriums.

The Rec Room at Seasons is also now open with reduced operating hours and enhanced safety and cleaning measures.

“Entertaining is what we do best, and we simply can’t wait to safely welcome guests back to our theatres and The Rec Room for some much-deserved entertainment, fun and escape.”

Current Cineplex movies include Target Number One, Gravity, The Karate Kid, Jurassic Park, Jaws, Bloodshot, The Invisible Man, My Spy, Sonic The Hedgehog and Jumanji: The Next Level.