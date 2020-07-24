Province Warns of Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre











Manitoba health officials are warning people they may have been exposed to COVID-19 if they visited the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre on July 17, 18 and 19.

The province says the person was symptomatic at the time and visited the gaming centre at different times during the day and evening on those dates.

The case is not a current resident of Dakota Tipi First Nation and is not known to have visited any other public locations in the community while symptomatic. People who are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health officials and advised to self-isolate.

People who were at the gaming centre on those days do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Manitoba on Friday.