Manitoba Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday













WINNIPEG — Nine new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 384.

Health officials say there are 57 active cases, 319 people have recovered and two people are in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Friday’s new cases include:

• 5 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 2 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 1 new case in the Winnipeg health region

• 1 new case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

An additional 1,640 laboratory tests were performed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests performed since early February to 81,186.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.