Manitoba Investing Proceeds of Crime into Community Safety











12 Shares

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is investing $85,000 in safety and crime prevention initiatives from the Criminal Property Forfeiture fund.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says three southern Manitoba communities and the surrounding regions will benefit as a result.

Cullen says the investments will include:

• More than $9,000 for the Altona Police Service to replace its existing radar speed measuring devices

• Nearly $44,000 for the Morden Police Service to update its in-car computers and add licence plate readers

• More than $34,000 for the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) to support the purchase a Marine Sonic Side Scan Sonar

“The Altona Police Service appreciates the continuing support of our service,” said Chief Perry Batchelor, Altona Police Service.

“Radar devices must occasionally be upgraded in order for them to remain accurate and current. Road safety is an extremely important aspect of community policing. With these 15-year-old radar units now upgraded, our officers have renewed confidence enabling them to do their jobs even better.”

Since 2011, more than $16 million has been distributed to law enforcement agencies and community initiatives through the CPF fund, which includes the Federal Proceeds of Crime Fund and Victims’ Assistance funds.