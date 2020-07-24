Man Dies After Stabbing Near Winnipeg Tim Hortons











Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was stabbed in a parking lot in the city’s southeast.

The incident happened at the corner of Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday near Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada.

Police say the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Ryan Kelly Legary, 43.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have been in the area during this time to contact either the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477) if they believe they have any information that could assist with the investigation.

The death is the city’s 23rd homicide of 2020.