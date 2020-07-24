Homicide, Thefts, Fraud: Winnipeg Police Says Alarming Increases in Brazen Crime











18 Shares

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg’s police chief says there was an alarming increase in the level of brazen crime in the city last year, with the number homicides double the average.

The 2019 Annual Statistical Reports also shows an increase in property crime, especially theft and fraud.

Chief Danny Smyth says there were 44 homicides in 2019 — up from the average of 22 — and many involved victims and suspects that were children.

Nearly a third of all thefts reported were in liquor stores.

Smyth says increasing violent crime has put pressure on the force and resources have been moved from traffic enforcement and school education to the front line.

Smyth says the good news is that police have built stronger relationships with local organizations as well as Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.

Winnipeg Police 2019 Annual Statistical Report by ChrisDca on Scribd