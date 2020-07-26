Manitoba Reports 10 New COVID-19 Cases This Weekend











WINNIPEG — Six new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 394. Four additional cases were also reported on Saturday.

As of Friday, there were 58 active cases, 319 people had recovered and two people were in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Updated active case numbers and laboratory testing data will be released by the province on Monday.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.