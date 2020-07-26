Man in Hospital Following Ellice Avenue Shooting











1 Share

WINNIPEG — A man in his 50s has been upgraded to stable condition from critical after being shot on Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police responded to the 600 block of Ellice Avenue at around 8 a.m. and located the man on the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation led officers to a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street, where several people were taken into custody. As police and forensic officers worked in the area, traffic was disrupted for a number of hours on Ellice Avenue and Maryland Street.

Police are looking to speak with a male who spoke with two of the first officers on scene. They say he advised them he had been robbed a short time earlier before being able to provide further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).