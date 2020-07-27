Manitoba Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday











WINNIPEG — Six new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 400.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 74 active cases, 319 people have recovered and three people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit. Seven people have died from the virus.

Including the 10 new cases announced over the weekend, the 16 most recent cases include:

• 4 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 4 new cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

• 4 new case in the Winnipeg health region

• 4 new case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

An additional 1,393 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, 1,581 on Saturday and 808 on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 84,967.

Public health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred from a case that visited the Sherwood Grocery Store in Gull Lake while symptomatic on July 19, 20 and 21.

People who are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health officials and advised to self-isolate. Others who were at these sites on those days do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.