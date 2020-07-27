Winnipeg Airport Making Face Masks Mandatory in All Public Areas











Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport is making face masks mandatory later this week.

Beginning Wednesday, July 29, all passengers, visitors and employees will be required to wear a face-covering or non-medical mask upon entering the terminal to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Airport officials say with an increase in passenger volumes, it’s becoming difficult to maintain a safe six-foot distance from others at all times. Previously, masks were only mandated when going through security and during the boarding process.

“This added preventative measure helps to ensure the safety of all inside the airport, particularly in high traffic areas, and to further instill traveller confidence each step of the way,” the Winnipeg Airports Authority said in a release.