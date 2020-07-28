Manitoba Reports Eighth COVID-19 Death; 5 New Cases











WINNIPEG — Five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 405.

The province is also reporting an eighth death related to the virus — a man in his 70s from the Southern Health. The individual was one of the new cases announced and he wasn’t previously hospitalized. He passed away on July 22 and was a close contact of a previously known case.

Health officials say there are 78 active cases, 319 people have recovered and three people are in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit.

Tuesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 new case in the Southern Health region

• 1 new case in the Winnipeg health region

• 1 new case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

An additional 735 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 85,702.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.