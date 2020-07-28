Man Dies After Jumping into Northern Manitoba Lake











A 42-year-old man has died after jumping off a bridge into a northern Manitoba lake and not resurfacing.

The man, originally from nearby Sherridon, was at Kisseynew Lake on Sunday when he jumped off the Kisseynew bridge and didn’t come back up.

A family member searched the water, but couldn’t locate the man. Due to the remoteness of the area and no cellular coverage, RCMP weren’t called until later that evening.

Officers attended, but couldn’t immediately locate the man. Search efforts continued on Monday, where at approximately 2:30 p.m., his body was recovered in the water near the bridge.

RCMP continue to investigate.