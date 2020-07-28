Winnipeg Police Investigate City’s 24th Homicide of the Year











Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s 24th homicide of the year following a shooting on July 21.

Cody Alexander Sleigh, 31, was shot in the 1000 block of Main Street at around 5:45 a.m.

Police say the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital on July 23. He had been residing in Winnipeg at the time of his death.

This investigation is continuing by members of the homicide unit. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).