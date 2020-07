12 Shares

Brandon RCMP are investigating after a woman was struck by a taxicab as she laid on the Trans-Canada Highway west of the Wheat City on Wednesday.

Police say the collision happened at around 4:15 a.m. approximately two kilometres west of Brandon.

Emergency personnel attended and found the 30-year-old Brandon woman was lying in the middle of the westbound lane of traffic. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 44-year-old Brandon man driving the taxi wasn’t injured.