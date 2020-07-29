Manitoba Reports 3 New COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Three new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 407.

A case that was identified on July 25, a man in his 50s from Winnipeg, is being removed from the case totals after an investigation determined he had recovered from a previous infection from another province.

Health officials say there are 74 active cases, 325 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Wednesday’s cases include:

• 2 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

• 1 new case in the Winnipeg health region

An additional 665 laboratory tests were completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 86,367.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.