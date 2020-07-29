Two Men Charged in Ellice Avenue Shooting













Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two people following a shooting last week that injured a man in his 50s.

The victim was located in the 600 block of Ellice Avenue on July 25 suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to stable.

Officers continued with their investigation and took several people into custody from a home in the 500 block of Maryland Street.

Shortly after 8 a.m., officers arrested a man in a taxicab stopped in a parking lot at Maryland Street and Sargent Avenue.

Leslie James Linklater, 28, faces assault and weapons charges.

A second suspect, Kolbie Richard Stumpf, 35, was arrested on Tuesday following images being released to the public in the hopes of identifying him.

He also faces assault and weapons charges.

Both men remain in custody.