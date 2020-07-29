Hikers in Distress Rescued from Mantario Trail











27 Shares

Three hikers required rescuing last weekend from the Mantario Trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Manitoba RCMP received a report of the hikers in distress at around 8:10 p.m. on July 25. They had reported signs of severe heatstroke and called for assistance.

STARS air ambulance attempted to reach the area, but due to nightfall and not having a place to land, they were unable to assist.

RCMP remained in contact with the group by cellphone during the night.

On Sunday, Lac du Bonnet RCMP chartered a helicopter and located all three men on the northern tip of Mantario Lake on the trail. They were transported from the scene to Lac du Bonnet, where two of the men were treated and released. The third hiker was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.