It’s Your Last Chance to Get Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Tickets













The Lottery is already over 96% sold, the 50/50 PLUS jackpot is approaching $1.3 million – and the Early Bird Deadline is Midnight, Thursday.

Tickets are running out – and this could be your last chance to win millions in prizes, including the $1.2 million cash prize.

The Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery is already over 96% sold and the Early Bird deadline is Midnight, Tomorrow (Thursday, July 30). That means that whoever orders their tickets will be entered to win 1 of 4 Early Bird options, including a brand-new Jayco motorhome or 2020 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG cabriolet, or a condo in Winnipeg by Irwin Homes (102-1505 Molson Street), or $200,000 cash. Plus, the lottery will draw 20 extra Early Bird winners – of $1,000 cash each.

All ticket buyers will also be entered into draws to win cars, travel, gift cards, even Winnipeg Jets home game suite tickets, and the Grand Prize draw. This year’s biggest winner will get to choose 1 of 7 Grand Prize options:

• A KDR home in Winnipeg’s Bridgwater Trails ($1.5 million Grand Prize package)

• or a ‘Dream Cottage’ on Falcon Lake, by KDR Homes ($1.5 million package)

• or a 5-bedroom Maric home in Bridgwater Trails ($1.5 million package)

• or a Gino’s home in Sage Creek, Winnipeg ($1.45 million package)

• or a Vancouver Island home – B.C. resort living at Crown Isle in Courtenay ($1.47 million package)

• or a downtown Winnipeg condo at 390 on the River ($1.47 million package)

• or $1.2 million tax-free cash!

You can also get your 50/50 PLUS tickets – the jackpot is already approaching $1.3 million and climbing every day – and your Daily Cash Calendar tickets – 120 extra winners, 30 days of winning, and $136,000 in extra prizes to win.

But the biggest reward is the cause you’re supporting – because when you get your Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery tickets, you’re helping Manitoba’s ‘Big 3’ hospitals, and all the doctors, nurses, staff, and health care heroes at St. Boniface Hospital, Health Sciences Centre Winnipeg, and HSC Winnipeg-Children’s Hospital.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic and its enormous impact on all of us reinforces the ongoing need for individuals, communities, and institutions including our three hospitals to work together for the good health of all,” says HSC Foundation president and CEO Jonathon Lyon.

“We’re united in one goal, which is to provide the best care possible for Manitobans now and in the future,” says Vince Barletta, president and CEO of St. Boniface Hospital Foundation.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of Manitobans – including children – depend on our hospitals to be there in times of greatest need. St. Boniface, HSC, and Children’s hospitals serve a combined 1 million patients annually, and help deliver more than 11,000 babies each year.

All funds raised from the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery stay right here in Manitoba. “From labour and delivery to palliative care… we are here for you, and we are here for life,” reads the lottery’s website.

“When you buy a ticket, you’re sharing in this vision,” says Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Stefano Grande. “Along with the chance to win a wonderful prize package, each ticket brings the potential to change a life – even save a life. That’s a special opportunity.”

This is your chance to give back… and win big!

Funds raised from the 2020 Dream Lottery will go directly toward improving patient care, funding research, and purchasing specialized equipment and technology, which will benefit all the patients who visit the hospitals annually.

The following was a sponsored advertorial on behalf of the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.