Missing Woman Located Deceased, Police Call the Death Suspicious

WINNIPEG — A woman who was last seen on July 12 has been located deceased.

Police say Danielle Diane Harper, 35, was located at a residence in the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue on July 23. Her death is considered suspicious in nature.

Harper was last seen in the 800 block of Main Street more than two weeks ago.

Police are attempting to establish Harper’s whereabouts in the days preceding her death and specifically are looking to speak with anyone who may have had contact with her during the weekend of July 11 and beyond.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).