Man Drowns While Swimming in Burntwood River

A 30-year-old Split Lake man has drowned after he struggled to swim in the Burntwood River.

Thompson RCMP received a report of a possible drowning at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday near the Miles Hart Bridge.

Police say a group of people were on the shore of the river and began to swim. The man experienced troubles while in the water and multiple bystanders pulled him out of the water.

Emergency personnel responded and attempted resuscitation efforts. The man was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

RCMP continue to investigate.

The drowning is the second in Manitoba within the past week following the death of a 42-year-old man on Kisseynew Lake last Sunday.