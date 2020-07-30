Manitoba Reports 2 New Cases of COVID-19 on Thursday











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 409.

Both new cases are in two men in their 30s from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 76 active cases, 325 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

An additional 1,179 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 87,548.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.