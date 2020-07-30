What’s Open and Closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg













Terry Fox Day is Monday, August 3. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with the exception of True North Square, which will be closed.

Operating hours for rural Liquor Marts vary by location. Extended hours of operation are in effect at some locations for the long weekend on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

City of Winnipeg Civic Offices

Closed on Terry Fox Day, Monday, August 3.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only):

Saturday, August 1 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 2 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 3 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, August 3, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

All Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday, August 3. Regular hours of operation for Leisure Centres will resume on Tuesday, August 2.

Pools and Spray Pads

Spray pads, outdoor pools, and select wading pools will be open on Monday, August 3. Splash pads operate from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., outdoor pools operate from noon to 7 p.m., and wading pools operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – weather permitting

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Monday, August 3.

Animal Services Agency

Animal Services will be closed to members of the public on Monday, August 3.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, August 3. Residents are reminded to practice social distancing when visiting the grounds.