Cyclist Dies Following Hit and Run at Winnipeg Intersection











WINNIPEG — A 50-year-old man has died following a crash with a vehicle on Thursday night.

Winnipeg police say the collision happened at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Moncton Avenue and Grey Street.

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and has not been identified.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).