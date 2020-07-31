Home » The Canadian Press » Bail Hearing Delayed Again for Manitoba Man Accused in Rideau Hall Gate-Ramming

Bail Hearing Delayed Again for Manitoba Man Accused in Rideau Hall Gate-Ramming

July 31, 2020 9:43 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Truck - Trudeau Gate

An RCMP officer works with a police dog as they move through the contents of a pickup truck on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

OTTAWA — The man accused of ramming through a gate at Rideau Hall while heavily armed is staying in an Ontario jail for another three weeks.

Corey Hurren was arrested July 2 and has not yet had a bail hearing.

He had a brief appearance in an Ottawa court this morning, only to have Aug. 21 set as the date for his next appearance.

The Manitoba military reservist and sausage-maker faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police say Hurren broke through a side gate early in the morning the day after Canada Day and made his way toward the residence where Trudeau and his family have been living.

Neither the Trudeaus nor Gov. Gen. Julie Payette were on the grounds at the time.

Police say they were able to talk Hurren down and arrested him peacefully after about 90 minutes.

