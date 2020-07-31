Six New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Six new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 415.

Health officials say there are 70 active cases, 337 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Friday’s new cases include:

2 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

3 in the Interlake-Eastern Health region

1 in the Winnipeg region

An additional 1,073 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 88,621.

Public health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred from a case identified today at Blazers Mini Mart, 140 Main Street North, Minnedosa, on July 25 and from a case identified Thursday at the Asian Spices of Brandon, 437-A 10th Street, Brandon, on July 22 and 23.

People who are considered close contacts of a COVID-19 case will be contacted by public health officials and advised to self-isolate. Others who were at these sites on those days do not need to self-isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.