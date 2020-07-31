Nuit Blanche Winnipeg Calling for Artist Submissions













WINNIPEG — Nuit Blanche Winnipeg is putting the call out for artist submissions for Illuminate the Night this fall.

The 11th annual evening exploration and celebration of contemporary art kicks off Saturday, September 25 and will run until October 25.

Activities this year will take place both inside and outside with proper health guidelines being followed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“For 2020, Nuit Blanche is focusing on the opportunity for artists and arts groups to challenge themselves to innovate and create opportunity for Manitobans to experience a night of contemporary art within the context of the pandemic while ensuring all necessary safety and health measures are respected,” said Nicole Matiation, co-chair of Culture Days Manitoba, who puts on Nuit Blanche.

Artists are being encouraged to create works in all artistic mediums to be displayed in the Exchange District, Downtown, St. Boniface, and the West End.

“While proposals for new work will certainly be considered, this year we are encouraging artists and artist collectives to submit their proposals for pre-existing or in-process projects due to time and budget restraints,” said David Pensato, fellow co-chair of CDM.

Artists can submit their proposed pieces online, while artists, art organizations, businesses, and others who want to organize a NBW event can do so by registering here.

A full listing of NBW events will be available in mid-September. As always, activities are free of charge to the public.