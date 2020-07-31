Bomb Scare at Steinbach Courthouse Finds Hoax Device: RCMP













The Steinbach court office was evacuated Thursday afternoon following a bomb threat called into 911.

RCMP say the caller stated there was a bomb in the washroom of the Reimer Avenue building.

Numerous RCMP units attended and evacuated the building with the assistance of Manitoba sheriffs. The Steinbach Fire Department also responded as a precaution.

The RCMP deployed its explosive disposal unit into the men’s washroom, while a K9 unit conducted a search for any other suspicious packages with negative results.

The explosive unit neutralized the device, which turned out to be a hoax.

Steinbach RCMP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 326-3926 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.