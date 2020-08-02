Twenty New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba This Weekend











WINNIPEG — Eighteen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, along with two on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 435.

As of Friday, there were 70 active cases, 337 people had recovered and six people were in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Updated case numbers and laboratory data will be provided by the province after the long weekend.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.