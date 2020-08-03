Human Rights Museum Temporarily Closing to Reflect on Racism, Discrimination Review











The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed two days this week so staff can receive and reflect on the systemic racism and discrimination review.

On its website, the CMHR says it will be closed to the public on August 5, the day the preliminary review is released, as well as on August 6.

“We are in the process of investigating concerns raised by former and current employees about systemic racism and discrimination in our workplace,” the museum wrote on its website. “The Museum must be exemplary in its approach to ensuring a workplace culture and environment that is free from racism and oppression in any form.”

The allegations by former and current employees forced the resignation of CEO John Young in June.

The museum will conclude a comprehensive review as part of the second stage, which will be delivered in a final report to the Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

The CMHR will be open to visitors tomorrow, August 4, and then again on Friday, August 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.