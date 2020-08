19 Shares

WINNIPEG — An all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday evening has claimed the life of a male youth.

Winnipeg police say shortly before 7 p.m., a four-seat ATV rolled near the Red River Floodway gates south of Winnipeg.

Three male youths were on the vehicle when it rolled and were transported to hospital. One victim succumbed to his injuries. Two other victims were treated and released.

Police are continuing to investigate.