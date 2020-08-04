Woman Charged with Arson in Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation













Manitoba RCMP have arrested a woman suspected of deliberating starting a fire in Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation.

Emergency crews were called to a residence in the community shortly after midnight Sunday, where they spotted smoke billowing from the windows. The 52-year-old male homeowner was able to escape uninjured.

The fire was extinguished but caused an extensive amount of damage to the interior of the building.

Stevie Fontaine, 25, of Brokenhead Ojibway First Nation, was arrested on scene and has been charged with arson — disregard human life.

He was scheduled to appear in Winnipeg court on Tuesday.

Selkirk RCMP along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.