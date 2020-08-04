Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Tuesday











WINNIPEG — Two new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 443. Twenty-seven new cases were reported over the long weekend.

Health officials say there are 94 active cases, 341 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including four in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

On Monday, one case was removed as it was a duplicate and from another jurisdiction.

The long weekend cases are as follows:

• 10 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 2 new cases in the Interlake–Eastern Health region

• 12 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 3 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

An additional 1,803 laboratory tests were completed on Friday, 1,354 on Saturday, 1,090 on Sunday and 1,034 on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 93,995.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

