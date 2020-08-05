Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Wednesday











WINNIPEG — Two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 444.

Both new cases announced are from the Winnipeg region and include a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.

Health officials say there are 94 active cases, 342 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

An additional 990 laboratory tests completed Tuesday bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 94,984.

Public health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred on Air Canada flight AC 873 from Frankfurt, Germany to Toronto (rows unknown) on July 26 and Air Canada flight AC 265 from Toronto to Winnipeg on July 26 (rows 22 to 28).

Individuals on these flights are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on these flights, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.