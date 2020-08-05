Woman Sexually Assaulted When Suspect Breaks into Her Apartment: Police













WINNIPEG — A woman was sexually assaulted Tuesday morning when a suspect broke into her apartment using an unlocked fire escape door.

Police say the victim was alone in her suite in the 300 block of Furby Street at around 6:30 a.m. when the assault occurred. She was able to fight off her attacker and call for help before he fled.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated and released.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, between 25-30 years of age, 5’7″ in height, stocky build, short black hair, wearing a blue or grey shirt, beige shorts, black shoes, black backpack, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).