3 More COVID-19 Cases Identified at Brandon Maple Leaf Plant











24 Shares

The union representing workers at the Maple Leaf processing plant in Brandon says three more non-production employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

UFCW 832 says they were made aware of the positive cases late Wednesday night and is now calling for Maple Leaf to cease production until Monday, August 10.

Union president Jeff Traeger says there are still outstanding tests among employees at the plant.

The first case of COVID-19 was reported at the plant last weekend, forcing more than 70 employees to self-isolate. The positive employee hadn’t been working since July 28.

“So far, Maple Leaf does not agree with the union’s position and has informed the union that they will be remaining open and continuing with production as usual,” a press release said.

UFCW 832 is continuing talks with Maple Leaf and is pushing for the plant to be closed to keep its member safe. The union represents nearly 2,000 members at the Brandon pork processing plant.