30 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Thursday

WINNIPEG — Thirty new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 474.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 118 active cases, 348 people have recovered and 10 people are in hospital, including five in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Thursday’s cases include:

18 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, related to a cluster in the Brandon area

11 new cases in the Southern Health region

1 new case in the Winnipeg health region

An additional 564 laboratory tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 95,547.

Public health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred on Air Canada flight AC 8595 from Montreal to Winnipeg (rows 16 to 22) on July 29.

Individuals in the affected seats on these flights are advised to self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms. Passengers on these flights, but not in the affected seats, should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.