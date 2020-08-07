4 More COVID-19 Cases at Brandon Maple Leaf Plant











The union representing workers at the Maple Leaf pork processing plant in Brandon says four more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

UFCW Local 832 president Jeff Traeger says the union was informed of the cases on Thursday, bringing the total up to eight.

“We are expecting that this number will continue to increase, and we are renewing our call on Maple Leaf to halt production in the Brandon plant until this situation is under control,” Traeger said in a release.

During his media briefing on Thursday, chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said he expects additional cases to come out of the Brandon cluster.

The union is calling on Maple Leaf to temporarily close the plant down until additional test results come back.