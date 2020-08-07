17 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Friday











WINNIPEG — Seventeen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 491.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 132 active cases, 351 people have recovered and nine people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Friday’s cases include:

10 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

2 new cases in the Southern Health region

5 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

Preliminary testing numbers show 1,452 laboratory tests were completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 96,999.

Public health officials are advising that potential exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred on August 1 at a Tim Hortons restaurant on the Trans-Canada Highway at 18th Street in Brandon. While the risk of transmission is considered very low, information is being provided to help people assess their risk.

People should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, and seek testing if symptoms develop.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.