One Killed, Two Injured in Highway Crash Near Austin, Man.













One man has died and two others were sent to hospital Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle highway crash west of Winnipeg.

The crash happened on Highway 1 at the junction of Springbrook Road near Austin, Manitoba just after 4 p.m.

RCMP say a westbound vehicle with two people inside was struck by a northbound vehicle as it entered the intersection.

The driver of the westbound vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Decker, Manitoba, was pronounced deceased on scene. The 83-year-old male passenger, also from Decker, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The 47-year-old man driving the northbound vehicle, from the RM of North Norfolk, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Seatbelts were in use at the time of the collision and alcohol is not a factor.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.