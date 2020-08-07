Man Drowns on Northern Manitoba Lake After Boat Capsizes













A man has drowned after a boat capsized on Hughes Lake in the Black Sturgeon First Nation on Wednesday evening.

Lynn Lake RCMP were called at around 8:15 p.m. and advised the boat with three people on board had capsized.

A 59-year-old man was unconscious and had to be pulled from the water. The two other occupants, two 24-year-old men, pulled the man to shore.

Medical assistance was provided to the victim until EMS arrived and later pronounced the man deceased.

RCMP say life jackets weren’t in use at the time and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

Lynn Lake RCMP continues to investigate.