New European-Style Patio Opens in Winnipeg’s Exchange District











102 Shares

WINNIPEG — A new European-style, open-air patio is up and running in the Exchange District that will allow patrons to order from their smartphones.

Bijou Patio, which opens at 11 a.m. today, is a collaboration between the Exchange District BIZ and area food and beverage establishments.

The patio will feature draft pours from neighbourhood brewers Little Brown Jug and Nonsuch along with a variety of other local Winnipeg sips.

“We wanted to highlight neighbourhood talent and offer the opportunity for people to enjoy Exchange District favourites while sitting comfortably outdoors,” says organizing partner Mike Del Buono, of King + Bannatyne.

Patrons will be able to place their orders from their smartphones, while “runners” are deployed to pick up orders and deliver them to the table. Participating restaurants on opening day include Shawarma Khan, Boedgoes, King + Bannatyne, and The King’s Head. The Exchange District BIZ says the offerings will grow in the coming weeks as additional restaurants get set up on the system.

“Working together with the businesses to get this off the ground has been so fun — we’re all in it together. Lark Bakery loaned us a fridge, Little Brown Jug and Nonsuch helped out with more cooler space for our kegs, it’s a true community effort.”

Bijou Patio is located in Bijou Park, the tree-lined, cobblestone plaza between the Cube and Main St. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Capacity will be monitored to ensure there is adequate space for visitors to properly social distance from each other.