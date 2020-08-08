Two Killed, One Injured by Tornado in Southwestern Manitoba











2 Shares

Two people were killed Friday night when a tornado touched down approximately 16 kilometres south of Virden, Manitoba.

Environment Canada says it’s investigating after a large tornado touched near Highway 83 and Road 50N in the RM of Pipestone just after 8 p.m.

RCMP say two vehicles had been carried away and thrown into a nearby field.

A search of the first vehicle, found closer to the highway, located a 54-year-old man from the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation, who was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the second vehicle over a kilometre away, and along with emergency services personnel, performed a ground search where they located two more people, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Melita, who are believed to have been ejected from the vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased on scene.

Meteorologist Alysa Pederson described the twister as very large but said it’s not yet known how powerful and damaging it was.

She says there are reports that the storm hit a farm and moved cars out of place.

The government agency says a damage survey will be completed today with the help of a team from the University of Manitoba.

Pederson said anyone with video or information about damage from the storm should reach out to Environment Canada by emailing mbstorm@canada.ca.

August 7, 2020 – 806pm – 7 miles south of Virden MB #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/49H224NXIc — Dustin Freeman (@DusterMB) August 8, 2020

Several views of the violent tornado near Virden, MB earlier today Aug. 7, 2020. #MBstorm ? @SeanSchofer pic.twitter.com/Ye1hGozwie — Prairie Storm Chasers (@PrairieChasers) August 8, 2020

3 1/2 miles south of Virden at 8:00 pm Friday August 7th. Please contact me for release rights. pic.twitter.com/tFpKBHopJF — Kurtis Fafard ?? (@706_kurtis) August 8, 2020