35 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Sunday

WINNIPEG — Thirty-five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 542.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, announced the news in a rare weekend news conference. Roussin says there are 182 active cases, 352 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Sunday’s cases include:

• 20 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 10 new cases in the Southern Health region

• 4 new cases in the Winnipeg health region

• 1 new case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

Officials say today’s cases appear to be linked to known clusters in the Southern Health region and Brandon, or are close contacts of a previously announced case, preliminary information suggests that there may be a small number of cases of unknown acquisition in these areas.

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 756 laboratory tests were completed on Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 100,830.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.