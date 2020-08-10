16 New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba on Monday











WINNIPEG — Sixteen new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 558.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 196 active cases, 354 people have recovered and six people are in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit. Eight people have died from the virus.

Monday’s cases include:

• 11 new cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

• 5 new cases in the Southern Health region

Dr. Roussin says there are now 22 cases associated with workers from the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon.

Preliminary testing numbers show an additional 1,364 laboratory tests were completed on Sunday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 103,782.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 no longer has to call Health Links — Info Santé to be screened for a test. Anyone with symptoms is still encouraged to use the online screening tool to determine whether they meet the necessary criteria to attend a community testing site.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.